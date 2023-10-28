Robert Plant’s Staggering Net Worth

Robert Plant CBE, a distinguished English musician, singer, and songwriter, commands a formidable net worth of $200 million. While he is widely recognized as the iconic lead vocalist of Led Zeppelin, Plant’s influence extends far beyond this legendary band. He has carved a successful path in his solo endeavors and collaborated with remarkable musical acts such as Strange Sensation, the Band of Joy, the Sensational Space Shifters, and the talented Alison Krauss.

Robert Plant Net Worth $200 Million Date of Birth August 20, 1948 Place of Birth West Bromwich, Staffordshire Nationality American Profession Musician, Singer, And Songwriter

Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Robert Plant’s journey in the realm of music commenced with his birth on August 20, 1948, in West Bromwich, Staffordshire, England. He spent his formative years with his mother Annie, father Robert (a civil engineer and Royal Air Force veteran), and sister Alison in Halesowen, Worcestershire.

From a young age, Plant had an unwavering passion for music and singing, and his early aspiration was to emulate the legendary Elvis Presley. At just 10 years old, he began his attempts to mimic the King of Rock and Roll.

Plant’s educational journey took him to King Edward VI Grammar School for Boys, but his burgeoning interest in blues music eventually led him down a different path. At the insistence of his father, Robert initially embarked on training to become a chartered accountant but abandoned this pursuit after a mere two weeks. With unwavering determination, he moved out of his parents’ home at the age of 16, eager to explore the local blues scene. He took on various jobs, including positions at Woolworth’s in Halesowen and the Wimpey construction company in Birmingham. During this time, he recorded three singles with CBS Records. His passion for music grew as he began performing with bands like the Crawling King Snakes, a journey that would ultimately lead him to a fateful encounter with his future Led Zeppelin bandmate, John Bonham. Plant and Bonham shared a musical bond and were part of the Band of Joy before their journey with Led Zeppelin commenced.

A Vocal Legend in Rock and Roll

Renowned for his signature, powerfully wide vocal range and distinctive high-pitched singing style, Robert Plant is celebrated as one of the greatest singers in the history of rock and roll. His extraordinary vocal talents have solidified his place as a true icon in the world of music. In a 2009 poll conducted by radio station Planet Rock, Plant was rightfully crowned “The Greatest Voice in Rock.”

An Iconic Career with Led Zeppelin

The genesis of Led Zeppelin can be traced back to 1968 when Plant crossed paths with Jimmy Page. Page, in search of a lead singer for his band, the New Yardbirds, was captivated by Plant’s singing during a rendition of “Somebody to Love” by Jefferson Airplane. This chance meeting set the stage for Led Zeppelin’s formation, featuring Plant as the lead vocalist, Page on guitar, John Paul Jones on bass, and John Bonham on drums. The band’s journey with Atlantic Records took off in 1969 with the release of their debut album, “Led Zeppelin,” a remarkable debut that reached #6 on the U.K. charts and #10 on the U.S. charts.

Led Zeppelin’s legacy was marked by a series of iconic albums, including “Houses of the Holy” (1973), “Physical Graffiti” (1975), and “In Through the Out Door” (1979). The timeless classic “Stairway to Heaven” (1971) stands as one of the greatest songs in music history. Led Zeppelin also delivered other chart-topping singles such as “Whole Lotta Love” (1969), “Ramble On” (1969), “Black Dog” (1971), and “Rock and Roll” (1972). The band’s unparalleled success translated into an estimated 200 to 300 million records sold, cementing their place in music history.

The band’s remarkable journey continued until 1980 when the untimely death of John Bonham due to pulmonary aspiration led to Led Zeppelin’s disbandment. In the years following this tragic event, Plant, Page, and Jones occasionally reunited for performances, often with John Bonham’s son, Jason, on drums. This period saw the release of two albums, “No Quarter” and “Walking into Clarksdale,” and a subsequent tour in the 1990s.

A Prolific Solo Career and Collaborations

Robert Plant’s musical journey extended beyond Led Zeppelin. In 1982, he released his first solo album, the platinum-certified “Pictures at Eleven.” This marked the beginning of a successful solo career that encompassed five more solo albums. In 2002, Plant embarked on a collaboration with Strange Sensation, resulting in the albums “Dreamland” (2002) and “Mighty ReArranger” (2005). Notably, his collaboration with bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss on “Raising Sand” (2007) proved to be a highlight, earning them five Grammy Awards.

In 2010, Robert Plant and the Band of Joy released the album “Band of Joy,” which garnered him two Grammy nominations. Subsequently, he delivered “Lullaby and… The Ceaseless Roar” (2014) and “Carry Fire” (2017) with the Sensational Space Shifters, showcasing his continuous creative endeavors.

Also Read: Robbie Fowler’s Impressive Net Worth

In the early 1980s, Plant formed The Honeydrippers alongside Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck, releasing the EP “The Honeydrippers: Volume One” in 1984. This EP made a mark, reaching #4 on the “Billboard” 200 chart. One of Plant’s most commercially successful post-Zeppelin albums was “Now and Zen” (1988), which achieved triple platinum status in the U.S. and gold in the U.K.

“Digging Deep – The Robert Plant Podcast”

In June 2019, Robert Plant launched “Digging Deep – The Robert Plant Podcast.” Each episode of the podcast delves into a different track from his extensive back catalog, providing a unique glimpse into his musical journey and creative process.

Robert Plant Net Worth

Robert Plant net worth stands at an impressive $200 million, reflecting his exceptional success and contributions to the world of music. His influence as a singer, songwriter, and musician continues to resonate with fans and fellow artists alike.

Personal Life and Tragedy

Robert Plant’s personal life has been marked by significant moments and challenges. He was married to Maureen Wilson from 1968 to 1983, and together they welcomed three children: daughter Carmen in 1968, son Karac in 1972, and son Logan in 1979. Tragically, Karac passed away from a stomach virus in 1977 while Plant was on tour with Led Zeppelin. In his grief, Robert wrote the heartfelt song “All My Love” as a tribute to his beloved son.

In 1975, Plant and his family were involved in a harrowing car accident in Greece, resulting in injuries. Plant suffered a broken elbow and ankle, which necessitated the cancellation of the remaining dates of Led Zeppelin’s “Physical Graffiti” tour.

In 2010, Robert Plant entered into a relationship with singer-songwriter Patty Griffin and moved into her Austin, Texas, home. However, the relationship concluded in 2014, leading Plant to return to England.

Passion for Football

Robert Plant’s passion for football has been a lifelong affair. Since the age of 5, he has been an ardent fan of the Wolverhampton Wanderers football club, further strengthening his connection to his roots in the West Midlands. In recognition of his enduring support, Robert Plant was named Vice-President of the club in 2009.

Robert Plant Awards

Robert Plant’s remarkable career has been adorned with prestigious awards and honors. He has received 2 NME Awards, specifically for “World Male Singer” and “Best Male Singer.” Additionally, his collection includes a staggering 8 Grammy Awards, with distinctions such as “Best Hard Rock Performance” for “Most High” (1998), “Album of the Year” for “Raising Sand” (2008), and “Best Rock Album” for Led Zeppelin’s “Celebration Day” (2013).

In 2009, Robert Plant was honored with the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), recognizing his outstanding contributions to music. Notably, he and his former Led Zeppelin bandmates received the esteemed Kennedy Center Honors in 2012, a testament to their enduring impact on the world of music.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...