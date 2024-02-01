Robert Sarver’s Net Worth

American sports team owner and businessman Robert Sarver boasts a net worth of $800 million, attesting to his entrepreneurial acumen and success in the banking and sports industries. His journey from banking magnate to sports mogul has solidified his position as a prominent figure in the business world.

Early Life

Born on October 31, 1961, in Tucson, Arizona, Robert Sarver inherited a strong entrepreneurial drive from his father, a successful businessman and banker.

At a young age, Sarver delved into the world of business, joining his father’s company, American Savings and Loan, at just 16. After earning a degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona, Sarver founded the National Bank of Arizona at the age of 23, laying the foundation for his future success in the banking industry.

Robert Sarver Sports Ownership

With a passion for basketball coursing through his veins, Sarver made a pivotal move into sports ownership in 2004, acquiring the NBA’s Phoenix Suns alongside a group of investors for $400 million.

His ownership of the Suns, where he held a 35% stake, catapulted him into the spotlight of the sports world, showcasing his prowess as a team owner. Additionally, Sarver expanded his sporting portfolio by acquiring the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and the Spanish football team RCD Mallorca, further cementing his influence in the realm of sports.

Controversies

Sarver’s tenure as owner of the Phoenix Suns has been marked by both triumphs and challenges. While his leadership has led to significant achievements for the franchise, including playoff appearances and community engagement initiatives, it has also been marred by criticism for his management style and controversies. In 2022, Sarver faced suspension and a $10 million fine from the NBA following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate language and behavior. Despite the setbacks, Sarver remains committed to addressing the issues and maintaining his reputation in the sports industry.

Personal Life

Robert Sarver finds fulfillment in his personal life, sharing a home in Paradise Valley, Arizona, with his wife Penny Sanders, and their three sons.

Robert Sarver Net Worth

