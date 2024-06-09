Robert Wagner Net Worth

American actor Robert Wagner boasts a net worth of $20 million, a testament to his enduring success in the entertainment industry. Notably, this figure is combined with the net worth of his wife of several decades, actress Jill St. John. Wagner’s illustrious career spans decades, marked by memorable performances in both television and film.

Early Life

Robert John Wagner Jr. was born on February 10, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan. His upbringing in Los Angeles cultivated his passion for acting, leading him to pursue a career in Hollywood from a young age. Wagner’s early experiences, including attending military schools in Southern California, provided a foundation for his future endeavors in the entertainment industry.

Robert Wagner Career

Wagner’s journey in Hollywood began with humble beginnings as an extra in the 1950s. His talent and dedication quickly propelled him into leading roles in notable films such as “Beneath the 12-Mile Reef,” “Prince Valiant,” and “A Kiss Before Dying.” Throughout the decades, Wagner’s versatility as an actor shone through in diverse projects, ranging from Westerns to comedies.

In the realm of television, Wagner achieved widespread recognition for his roles in iconic series like “To Catch a Thief,” “Switch,” and “Hart to Hart.” His contributions to the small screen earned him critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, solidifying his status as a beloved television star.

Personal Life

Wagner’s personal life has been the subject of public interest, particularly his relationships with notable figures in Hollywood. His marriages to Natalie Wood and Marion Marshall, along with his engagement to Tina Sinatra, captured the attention of the media. Despite personal tragedies, including the tragic death of Natalie Wood, Wagner has persevered and found happiness in his enduring relationship with Jill St. John.

Real Estate

In terms of real estate, Wagner’s notable property acquisitions include a sprawling compound in LA’s Brentwood neighborhood, which he sold in 2007. Additionally, Wagner and St. John own a residence in Aspen, Colorado, where they enjoy the tranquility of mountain living.

Robert Wagner Net Worth

