Roger Waters, the renowned English musician, singer, songwriter, and composer, has an impressive net worth of $310 million. Waters is best known as a co-founder and the former bassist of the legendary band Pink Floyd. Following Syd Barrett’s departure, Waters became the band’s primary creative force, contributing significantly as a lyricist and co-lead singer. After leaving Pink Floyd in the mid-1980s, Waters pursued a successful solo career and continues to tour as a solo artist.

Roger Waters Net Worth $310 Million Date of Birth September 6, 1943 Place of Birth Great Brookham, Surrey Nationality Brits Profession Musician, Singer, Songwriter, and Composer

Early Life

George Roger Waters was born on September 6, 1943, in Great Brookham, Surrey. Waters faced a significant loss early in life when his father died fighting in World War II. Raised by his mother alongside an older brother, Waters developed a strong sense of resilience. During his secondary school years, he actively participated in various sports teams. Initially aspiring to become an architect, Waters enrolled at Regent Street Polytechnic, where he met future Pink Floyd members Nick Mason and Richard Wright. By 1963, the trio was playing music together in an informal band.

Roger Waters Career

Waters transitioned to the bass guitar when Bob Klose and Syd Barrett joined the band in 1963. After a series of imaginative name changes, the band settled on Pink Floyd in 1966. Initially led by Barrett, Waters took on a more significant role in the band’s creative direction following Barrett’s departure due to mental health issues in 1968.

As a primary songwriter, Waters contributed immensely to Pink Floyd’s success. He penned most of the lyrics for the band’s next five albums, including the critically acclaimed “Dark Side of the Moon.” This 1973 album sold over 40 million copies and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time. “The Wall,” another monumental album released in 1979, was largely based on Waters’ life and sold over 23 million copies in the U.S. alone, making it the third-best-selling album in America.

By 1983, Waters had taken substantial creative control over Pink Floyd, leading to tension with other band members. This culminated in the release of “The Final Cut,” an album created almost entirely by Waters. Following this, Waters left Pink Floyd in 1985 to embark on a solo career.

His first solo album, “The Pros and Cons of Hitch Hiking,” was released in 1984 to mixed reviews. Despite legal battles over Pink Floyd’s name and intellectual properties, Waters continued to produce music and tour. Notable works include “Radio K.A.O.S.” (1987) and “Amused to Death” (1992). Waters also staged the iconic “The Wall – Live in Berlin” concert in 1990. His 2017 album, “Is This the Life We Really Want?” marked his first solo effort in almost 25 years.

Roger Waters Relationships

Waters has been married four times. His first marriage to Judith Trim ended in 1975. He then married Lady Carolyne Christie in 1976, and they had two children before divorcing in 1992. Waters married Priscilla Phillips in 1993, with whom he had one child, but they divorced in 2001. His fourth marriage to actress Laurie Durning ended in 2015.

Roger Waters Earnings and Income

Between June 2017 and June 2018, Roger Waters earned nearly $70 million from his musical and business ventures, underscoring his enduring appeal and financial acumen.

Real Estate

In 2006, Waters and Shakira formed a business entity and purchased the 700-acre island of Bond’s Bay in the Bahamas for $16 million, intending to develop a luxury resort. That same year, Waters sold three New York apartments in Olympic Tower for approximately $14.5 million. In 2007, he acquired a New York townhouse for $15 million, featuring luxurious amenities such as nine antique fireplaces and nickel/silver hardware.

Roger Waters Net Worth

Roger Waters net worth is $310 million.