Rolling Stones’ New Album Title Teased In Clever Newspaper Ad

The legendary Rolling Stones have potentially unveiled the title of their upcoming 31st studio album in a creative advertisement featured in a local newspaper, the Hackney Gazette.

The ad, which cleverly references several of the band’s iconic songs, hints at the album’s name and theme. “Our friendly team promises you satisfaction,” it reads. “When you say gimme shelter we’ll fix your shattered windows.”

While the Stones have yet to officially confirm the album’s existence, the advert drops numerous hints. The band’s trademark lips logo appears as a miniature version above the letter “i,” and the glass repair business mentioned in the ad was established in 1962 – the same year the Rolling Stones were formed.

Named “Hackney Diamonds,” the company’s title is believed to correspond to the new album’s title, using the same font as the band’s 1978 album “Some Girls.” The term “Hackney Diamonds” is local slang for broken glass left behind after incidents of vandalism.

The advertisement also features a phone number directing callers to a recorded message promoting the glass repair business and providing details about its opening in early September on Mare Street, E8.

By visiting www.hackneydiamonds.com, fans are given the opportunity to join a mailing list operated by the Stones’ record label, Universal Music.

The Rolling Stones’ last studio album was “Blue and Lonesome” released in 2016, featuring covers of blues songs. This new album will mark their return to original material since “A Bigger Bang” in 2005.

The release holds emotional significance as it is the first since the passing of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021, who contributed drum tracks to the album prior to his demise. The album’s sessions were also affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guitarist Keith Richards shared in a recent interview that the album would carry on the spirit of Watts, emphasizing, “you haven’t heard the last of Charlie Watts.”

Mick Jagger, the iconic lead singer, confirmed that they have a substantial number of tracks ready and plan to assess their progress once their ongoing tour concludes.

Speculations surround the album’s guest appearances, with reports suggesting that bassist Bill Wyman was invited back after three decades to record a tribute to Watts. There are also rumors about potential contributions from Paul McCartney and Elton John.

The album’s production is helmed by Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt. An announcement about the album is expected in September, with a projected release in October, according to the Rolling Stones podcast Hang Fire.

