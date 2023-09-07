Roman Swords Preserved For 1,900 Years Found In Israeli Cave

A cache of four exceptionally well-preserved Roman swords were unearthed by Israeli researchers within a cave that overlooks the Dead Sea.

The remarkable find includes three swords, each featuring iron blades measuring 60-65cm in length (24-26 inches), still housed in their original wooden scabbards.

This extraordinary discovery came about as a team of archaeologists embarked on a mission to photograph an ancient inscription on a stalactite within the cave, which was known for its challenging accessibility.

Nestled deep within a near-inaccessible crevice, the swords were found.

Experts in the field believe that these 1,900-year-old weapons were secreted away by Judean rebels. Historical context suggests that they were originally seized as spoils of war from the Roman army.

Eli Escusido, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), described this find as “a dramatic and exciting discovery,” emphasizing its significance in shedding light on a specific historical moment.

The unique climate around the Dead Sea, characterized by its arid desert conditions, played a pivotal role in preserving these ancient artifacts.

Eli Escusido noted that the dry environment has acted as a “unique time capsule,” ensuring the survival of numerous historical relics, including fragments of scrolls, coins from the Jewish Revolt, leather sandals, and now, remarkably well-preserved swords within their scabbards.

This intriguing journey to uncover these ancient weapons began fifty years ago when a stalactite containing an incomplete ink inscription in ancient Hebrew script was first discovered in the same cave.

Recently, a team consisting of archaeologist Dr. Asaf Gayer from Ariel University, geologist Boaz Langford from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and photographer Shai Halevi from the IAA revisited the site.

Their objective was to use multispectral photography to decipher obscured portions of the inscription.

While working on the upper level of the cave, Dr. Gayer spotted a remarkably well-preserved Roman pilum, commonly referred to as a javelin, tucked away in a narrow crevice.

In close proximity, he identified worked wood fragments that were eventually identified as parts of the swords’ scabbards.

Subsequently, the team reported their discovery and returned with a larger team to conduct a comprehensive survey of all the crevices within the cave.

It was during this extensive survey that the three swords still ensconced in their wooden scabbards and a shorter, ring-pommel sword were uncovered.

The swords, identified as Roman spatha or long swords, boasted meticulously crafted handles made from wood or metal.

Additional findings in the cave included leather strips and fragments of wood and metal that were associated with the swords.

This cache of weapons, concealed within the cave, strongly suggests that they were acquired by Judean rebels either as war booty or from the battlefield.

The deliberate act of hiding these weapons points to their intended reuse, potentially during the second significant Jewish revolt against the Roman Empire in Judea, known as the Bar Kochba Revolt (132AD-135AD).

Dr. Eitan Klein, a director of the Judean Desert Survey Project, emphasized that the research on the cave and the weapon cache is just beginning.

The goal is to unravel the mysteries surrounding these swords, including their ownership, origin, and the circumstances under which they were manufactured, offering a captivating glimpse into history’s annals.

