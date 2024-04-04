Romeo Miller Siblings: Shedding Light on the Rapper’s Siblings

Romeo Miller, also known by his stage name Romeo, formerly Lil’ Romeo, is an American rapper, actor and television personality.

He gained fame in the early 2000s as a rapper after signing with No Limit Records, owned by his father, Master P. Romeo has released several albums, starred in films like Jumping the Broom.

Beyond music, Romeo has worked as an actor, notably in Nickelodeon’s Romeo! series.

He is also a fashion designer, launching his clothing line, College Boyys.

In recent years, Romeo has continued his entertainment career, appearing in various films and TV shows.

Additionally, he is dedicated to fitness, maintaining a strict workout routine to stay in shape for his roles.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Romeo has several siblings. His sister Cymphonique Miller is a popular singer and actress.

Additionally, he has siblings named Hercy Miller, Inty Miller, Italy Miller, Mercy Miller, Tytyana Miller, Veno Miller and Young V.

Romeo was born into a family deeply involved in the music industry, with his father being the renowned rapper and entrepreneur Master P, and his uncles Silkk the Shocker and C-Murder also being prominent figures in the rap scene.

His siblings have diverse talents and interests, contributing to the family’s legacy in music, acting and other creative endeavors.

Also Read: Nico Parker Siblings: A Family Following in Creative Footsteps

Parents

Romeo’s parents are Master P and Sonya C.

Master P, whose real name is Percy Robert Miller, is a well-known rapper, actor and entrepreneur.

He founded the record label No Limit Records and has been a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry.

Sonya C, Romeo’s mother, has been involved in a divorce legal battle with Master P, which has had a significant impact on their family dynamics.

Despite the challenges they have faced, Romeo has expressed love and concern for his mother, Sonya, in heartfelt messages shared on social media.

The family’s struggles, including legal disputes and personal challenges, have been publicized, shedding light on their complex relationships and the difficulties they have encountered.

Career

Romeo has had a multifaceted career in the entertainment industry.

He gained fame as a rapper in the early 2000s, signing with his father’s record label, No Limit Records.

Romeo’s debut single My Baby and his first album Lil’ Romeo achieved significant success, with the album reaching number six on the US Billboard 200.

Throughout his music career, he released several albums, including Game Time and Romeoland, and has sold over 10 million records worldwide, winning an American Music Award and a Grammy.

In addition to music, Romeo has ventured into acting, starring in films like Jumping the Broom and Madea’s Witness Protection.

He also had his own television series on Nickelodeon called Romeo! which ran for three seasons.

Romeo’s talents extend beyond music and acting; he is also a basketball player, having played for the USC Trojans under his birth name, Percy Miller.

Furthermore, he is a successful entrepreneur, founding record labels like Guttar Music and No Limit Forever Records, showcasing his versatility and entrepreneurial spirit throughout his career.