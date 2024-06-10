Ron Howard Net Worth

Ron Howard, the American actor, director, and producer, has an impressive net worth of $200 million. Howard began his career early, gaining fame as a child actor on the iconic sitcom “The Andy Griffith Show” in 1960. His career took another significant turn in 1974 with his role as Richie Cunningham on “Happy Days.” Transitioning to directing, Howard made his debut with the low-budget comedy “Grand Theft Auto” in 1977. Over the years, he built a reputation as a versatile director, creating acclaimed films across various genres, including “Apollo 13,” “A Beautiful Mind,” and “The Da Vinci Code.”

Early Life

Ronald William Howard was born on March 1, 1954, in Duncan, Oklahoma. He is the eldest son of Jean Speegle Howard, an actress, and Rance Howard, a director, writer, and actor. His younger brother, Clint Howard, also became a successful actor. In 1958, the Howard family moved to Hollywood, California, before relocating to Burbank. Ron graduated from John Burroughs High School and briefly attended the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California, although he did not complete his degree.

Acting Career

Howard’s entry into the entertainment industry began at age five. His first credited film role was in 1959’s “The Journey.” He appeared in several TV shows, including “The DuPont Show with June Allyson,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “Dennis the Menace.” In 1960, Howard was cast as Opie Taylor on “The Andy Griffith Show,” a role he played for eight seasons. As a child and teenager, he also appeared in films like “The Music Man” (1962) and “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” (1963).

As an adult, Howard starred in George Lucas’s 1973 film “American Graffiti” and the TV series “Happy Days” as Richie Cunningham. He acted alongside John Wayne in the 1976 film “The Shootist” and reprised his role as Opie Taylor in the 1986 TV film “Return to Mayberry.” Howard also appeared in two “Happy Days” reunions in 1992 and 2005 and had an uncredited role in 2022’s “Scream.” In 2013, he was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.

Directing Career

Howard made his directorial debut with the 1977 comedy action film “Grand Theft Auto.” He directed several TV films before achieving major success with the 1982 film “Night Shift,” starring Michael Keaton, Shelley Long, and Henry Winkler. Howard’s notable directorial works include “Splash” (1984), “Cocoon” (1985), “Willow” (1988), “Parenthood” (1989), “Backdraft” (1991), “Apollo 13” (1995), “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), “A Beautiful Mind” (2001), “Cinderella Man” (2005), “The Da Vinci Code” (2006), “Angels & Demons” (2009), “Rush” (2013), “In the Heart of the Sea” (2015), and “Inferno” (2016). His film “Frost/Nixon” premiered at the 2008 London Film Festival.

In 2017, Howard took over as the director of the “Star Wars” prequel “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” completing the film with three and a half weeks of filming and five weeks of reshoots left. His 2020 drama “Hillbilly Elegy” was released on Netflix, followed by the 2022 survival drama “Thirteen Lives” on Prime Video. That same year, Netflix acquired “The Shrinking of Treehorn,” Howard’s first animated feature.

Business Ventures

In 1985, Howard co-founded Imagine Entertainment with writer/producer Brian Grazer. The production company is known for films like “Friday Night Lights” (2004), “8 Mile” (2002), and “Inside Deep Throat” (2005), as well as TV shows like “24,” “Felicity,” and “Arrested Development.” Howard conceived the idea for “Arrested Development” and served as its producer and narrator, also playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself. In 2003, he received the National Medal of Arts.

Personal Life

Ron Howard married Cheryl Alley on June 7, 1975. Cheryl, now a writer known as Cheryl Howard Crew, and Ron have four children, including actress and director Bryce Dallas Howard.

Real Estate

In 2004, Ron and Cheryl Howard purchased a 3,000-square-foot apartment in New York City’s exclusive Eldorado Building for $5.6 million, investing several million more in renovations. They listed the apartment for sale in 2017 for $12.5 million but ultimately retained ownership after lowering the price to $11.5 million. They also own a second NYC apartment, bought in 2002 for $712,000.

In 2014, they sold their 33-acre lakefront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, for $27.5 million. In 2006, they acquired an ocean-view apartment in Santa Monica, California, for $2.75 million.

