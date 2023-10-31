Rongai Police Recover Bhang Worth Sh6 Million in Church

Rongai Police on Monday evening seized 26 bags of bhang, suspected stolen electronics and a slaughtered goat from a church.

Members of the public ambushed the suspects as they prepared to cook the already slaughtered goat at the African B Church.

It is then that the locals and some of the “congregants” got into a scuffle.

The angry residents then attempted to bring down the church structure but their efforts were thwarted by the police.

Kajiado North Deputy County Commissioner James Taari said they recovered 26 bags of bhang, each bag containing 40 ‘stones’ with an estimated street value of Sh6 million.

Officers also found suspected stolen electronics.

The slaughtered goat was reportedly identified by its owner.

Two male suspects were arrested as their accomplices managed to get away.

“This is a major breakthrough, this is not a church but a den of criminals, we will consider the church management as persons of interest, we suspect they have been selling bhang to youths in this area,” said Mr Taari.

Mr Taari urged members of the public to report criminal acts.

“I am told that the residents are afraid to report the criminal activities for fear of reprisals from the criminals, let us not be intimidated, some of these criminals thrive on intimidation, we must work as a team to corner them,” he added.

The suspects are cooling their heels at Ongata Rongai police station awaiting arraignment.