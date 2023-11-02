Rongo University Student Fatally Stabbed in Fight Over Bill

A 21 year student at Rongo University was stabbed to death in a fight over who would clear a bill they had incurred at a local bar.

Abel Pchuma was a third-year student, known to many as Kiddo. He died Thursday morning.

He is said to have been stabbed in one of the hostels at the college after a fight that turned fatal.

Police said they are investigating the tragic death.

Rongo sub county police commander Peter Okiringi said they have a suspect in custody over the stabbing to death of the student.

“An autopsy will be conducted on the body to tell how he died,” said.

Pchuma was stabbed by a known suspect who was his friend and fellow student after the altercation.

The suspect who was his friend was arrested hours after the incident happened.

The deceased and the suspect had been at a local club before an altercation broke out.

Witnesses said the altercation was caused by differences over who was to clear their bill at the club.

Police said they had been informed the suspect stabbed Pchuma using a kitchen knife before fleeing the scene.

After the brutal attack, the suspect fled the scene, retreating to one of the hostels where he informed his colleagues of the drama.

Pchuma was rushed to a nearby clinic before being transferred to Tabaka Mission Hospital where he died.

The university dean of students B Asuga issued a memo on Thursday November 2 to announce the death.

“We regret to announce the passing on of Abel Pchumba which occurred on November 1, 2023 while undergoing emergency medical attention at Tabaka Mission Hospital.”

“The deceased was a third year student of Bachelor of Science in Communication and Journalism degree programme in the School of Information, Communication and Media Studies,” he said.