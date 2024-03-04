Ross Lynch Siblings: A Look at the Talented Lynch Family

Ross Lynch is an American actor, singer and musician born on December 29, 1995, in Littleton, Colorado.

He gained recognition as the lead vocalist of the pop rock band R5 and is known for his role as Austin Moon in Disney Channel’s series, Austin & Ally.

Ross has also starred in various films and TV shows, including Teen Beach Movie, My Friend Dahmer and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Additionally, he is part of the band The Driver Era with his brother Rocky Lynch.

Ross has won several awards for his work, including Kids Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

He comes from a family of performers, with siblings who are also involved in the entertainment industry.

Ross is known for his musical talents, playing multiple instruments like guitar, piano, drums and bass.

His diverse roles in acting and music have garnered him a dedicated fan base and established him as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Ross Lynch siblings

Ross has a total of four siblings namely, Riker, Rydeo, Rocky and Ryland Lynch.

All of Ross’ siblings are actively involved in the entertainment industry, with careers in music, acting and other creative pursuits.

They have toured together as part of the band R5 and have collectively achieved success in various projects.

Rydel Lynch

Rydel, born on August 9, 1993, is a singer and actress.

She is one of the founding members of the pop rock band R5. Rydel Lynch has showcased her talents in various fields, including acting and music.

She learned to play instruments like the keyboard, double shaker, and tambourine, as well as honing her dancing skills.

Rydel has appeared in several productions such as Sunday School Musical, School Gyrls and the pilot episode of the television serie, Bunheads.I n her personal life, Rydel Lynch married YouTuber Capron Funk in 2020, and they have three children together.

She is known for her soulful singing and multi-talented aptitude for playing different instruments.

Rydel’s musical influences include All Time Low, Neon Trees, and The Script, with Neon Trees and Walk the Moon being her favorite bands.

Rocky Mark Lynch

Rocky, born on November 1, 1994, is a singer, songwriter and actor.

He is part of the band R5 along with his siblings and has been actively involved in the entertainment industry.

Rocky Lynch, the third child in a family of five children, moved to Los Angeles with his family in 2007 to pursue their dreams in entertainment.

He taught himself to play the guitar and later taught his brothers, Riker Lynch and Ross Lynch, how to play bass and guitar.

Together with their sister Rydel on the keyboard and their friend Ellington Ratliff on drums, they formed the band, R5.

Rocky is known for his musical talents and contributions to songwriting within the band.

He has also ventured into acting and composing music for various projects.

Rocky’s diverse skills and passion for music have contributed to the success of R5 and his individual endeavors.

Riker Lynch

Riker, born on November 8, 1991, is a singer-songwriter, musician, actor and dancer.

He is known for his role as Jeff, one of The Warblers, on the popular TV series, Glee.

Riker is also a talented musician and was part of the band R5 along with his siblings.

He plays the bass and is one of the lead vocalists in the band.

Apart from his acting career, Riker has showcased his dancing skills on season 20 of Dancing with the Stars, where he finished in second place with his dance partner Allison Holker.

Additionally, he has ventured into a solo music career with his band called Riker and The Beachcombers.

He married Savannah Latimer in 2019 and continues to pursue his passion for music and entertainment.

Ryland Lynch

Ryland, born on April 17, 1997, is the youngest member of the Lynch family.

He is known for his role as the DJ at R5’s shows and tours with the band.

Ryland is sometimes referred to as the manager or the boss within the group.

Described as having great drive and a unique ability to get things done, Ryland Lynch is an integral part of R5’s performances and operations.