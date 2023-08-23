Rudolph W. Giuliani Surrenders In Racketeering Case Linked To Trump

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani turned himself in on Wednesday as a defendant in the racketeering case involving former President Donald J. Trump and his associates.

Giuliani surrendered at the Atlanta jail, where the defendants are being processed.

Giuliani’s bond was set at $150,000. He arrived in Atlanta amid a motion filed by another defendant in the case, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, seeking a speedy trial.

Under Georgia law, this would require the trial for all 19 indicted individuals, including Giuliani and Trump, to begin no later than November 3.

Giuliani, who played a key role in promoting baseless claims of election fraud after the 2020 election, and Trump face the most charges among those indicted in the sprawling case.

Bernard Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner, accompanied Giuliani to the jail. However, Kerik is not a defendant in the case.

Giuliani was also accompanied by John Esposito, a New York-based lawyer who is expected to lead his legal representation.

Giuliani’s attorneys are set to meet with Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County district attorney leading the investigation, to discuss the case.

The charges stem from a complex web of allegations involving a range of individuals connected to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The former mayor’s financial difficulties have been exacerbated by mounting legal expenses related to his attempts to support Trump’s election challenges. Trump has announced plans to hold a fundraiser to assist Giuliani with legal costs.

The indictment against Giuliani represents a notable twist in his legal career. A former federal prosecutor known for prosecuting racketeering cases, he now finds himself facing a racketeering charge.

The case highlights the ongoing legal challenges surrounding the former president and his associates. Several defendants have already been booked at the Fulton County jail, including those accused of planning to use false electors to keep Trump in power after his election loss.

Despite the charges, Trump remains politically active and is running for office again. He defiantly declared that he would “proudly be arrested” on social media ahead of his visit to the Atlanta jail.

Giuliani’s lawyers are also negotiating his bond arrangement, which is expected to be similar to Trump’s $200,000 bond. Sidney Powell, another prominent figure advancing false election claims, was granted a $100,000 bond.

The complex case involving Giuliani and Trump is expected to unfold in the coming months, with numerous legal maneuvers and developments likely to shape its trajectory.

