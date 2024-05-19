Rudy Giuliani served indictment papers at his own birthday party after mocking Arizona attorney general

Arizona’s Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes on Friday announced that Rudy Giuliani had been served with the notice of his indictment on charges related to a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.

The announcement came less than two hours after Giuliani taunted Mayes for failing to deliver his indictment in a social media post. The notice was served to Giuliani during his 80th birthday celebration in Palm Beach, Florida.

In a now-deleted post on X, Giuliani taunted Arizona authorities. “If Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning; 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can’t count votes,” Giuliani posted Friday night. Accompanying the message was a photo of Giuliani smiling with six others and balloons floating in the backdrop.

An hour and fourteen minutes later, Mayes responded to Giuliani’s post writing, “The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani, nobody is above the law.”

Giuliani, 79, turns 80 on May 28th and was enjoying an early birthday celebration in Palm Beach on the night he was served, according to social media activity. By the end of the night, “Happy Birthday To You” wasn’t the only music the former New York City mayor had to face.

The party was hosted by Caroline Wren, an advisor to Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake.

Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, said the former was unperturbed by the birthday bash bust-up. “The mayor was unphased by the decision to try and embarrass him during his 80th birthday party. He enjoyed an incredible evening with hundreds of people who love him—from all walks of life—and we look forward to full vindication soon,” Goodman said in a statement to NBC News.

Others indicted in the “fake electors” case are farther along in their legal proceedings. On Friday morning, Former Trump attorney John Eastman pleaded not guilty to charges related to a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona. On Tuesday morning, eleven other defendants are slated to be arraigned.

The Arizona “fake electors” scheme isn’t the only controversy Giuliani has faced in the wake of efforts to overturn the 2020 election. In December 2023, Giuliani was hit with a $148M verdict for defaming two Georgia election workers.

