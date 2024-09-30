Close Menu
    Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Endorses Kamala Harris, Says She's 'Lost Her Dad to Trump

    Caroline Giuliani, daughter of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced her support for Vice President Kamala Harris and expressed sorrow over her father’s relationship with Donald Trump in a Vanity Fair article on Monday.

    “I’ve been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump,” Caroline wrote, adding that her father’s deepening involvement with Trump has strained their connection as father and daughter. She voiced her “adamant support” for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, emphasizing the need to secure a future worth raising children in.

    This isn’t the first time Caroline has opposed Trump—she supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Rudy Giuliani, a longtime ally of Trump, was recently disbarred due to his involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

