Rui Hachimura Siblings: Inside the Basketball Bond Between the NBA Star and His Siblings

Rui Hachimura is a Japanese professional basketball player who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He was born on February 8, 1998, in Toyama, Japan, to a Japanese mother and a Beninese father.

Hachimura’s early life and career were marked by success in high school basketball, leading his team to three consecutive All-Japan High School Tournament titles.

He then played college basketball for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, becoming the first Japanese national to play in the NCAA Division I men’s tournament.

Hachimura was drafted by the Washington Wizards in the 2019 NBA draft and played for them until 2023, when he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is known for his versatility, playing both small forward and power forward positions and has been named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Siblings

Hachimura has three younger siblings, one brother named Allen and two sisters, one of whom is named Amina.

Allen plays basketball for the Gunma Crane Thunders in the Japanese B.League.

Amina also played basketball in high school and college, and her exact age is not publicly known.

College career

Hachimura played college basketball for the Gonzaga Bulldogs from 2016 to 2019.

During his freshman year, he played 15 games, averaging 8.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

In Hachimura’s sophomore year, he played 37 games, averaging 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

In his junior year, he played 37 games, averaging 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Hachimura was named the 2019 WCC Player of the Year and was selected by the Washington Wizards as the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

NBA career

He played for the Washington Wizards from 2019 to 2023, averaging 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds,and 1.3 assists per game in 278 regular season games.

Hachimura was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2020. In January 2023, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he currently plays.

In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in 68 games, shooting 53.7% from the field and 42.2% from three-point range.

Hachimura’s career statistics include 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. His 2023 regular season statistics include 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Personal life

Hachimura’s girlfriend is Briana Delgado, an American model and social media influencer. They have been dating since 2021 and currently live together.

Briana Delgado is 30 years old, born on May 21, 1993 in the United States. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 57 kg.

Delgado has over 291,000 followers on Instagram where she posts about fitness.

She also has a presence on Fanfix, YouTube, TikTok, and runs an online store called Bootyfull Queens selling fitness products.

Hachimura and Delgado met through a mutual friend in early 2021 and their relationship blossomed from there.

Delgado is very supportive of Hachimura’s NBA career and occasionally attends his games courtside.