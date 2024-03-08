Rupert Murdoch Engaged Again at 92, according to Reports

Rupert Murdoch is engaged again at the age of 92.

The former Fox and News Corp chairman, and Sky News founder, plans to marry his girlfriend Elena Zhukova, a retired molecular biologist.

The wedding will be held in California, at Murdoch’s vineyard and estate, Moraga, a spokesman for the media mogul said on Thursday March 7.

The New York Times, which first reported the news, said Ms Zhukova, who is from Moscow, is 67.

In 2023, he called off an engagement to former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith.

Murdoch, who turns 93 next week, divorced his fourth wife Jerry Hall in August 2022.

He was previously married to entrepreneur Wendi Deng, whom he divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. They have two daughters together.

Murdoch split from his second wife Anna Murdoch Mann, a Scottish journalist with whom he had three children, in 1999.

His first wife, Patricia Booker, was a former flight attendant with whom he had a daughter. They divorced in 1966.

