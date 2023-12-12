Russell Wilson And Ciara Welcome New Baby Girl, Amora Princess Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara, are overjoyed to announce the birth of Amora Princess Wilson.

The proud father took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), on Monday afternoon to share the delightful news. Amora entered the world weighing a healthy nine pounds and one ounce.

Russell Wilson expressed his happiness, declaring “2 wins in less than 24 hours!” as his Broncos secured a triumphant victory against the Los Angeles Chargers with a final score of 24-7 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The journey of Russell Wilson and Ciara’s relationship began in March 2015, shortly after both had experienced the end of previous relationships. Their first public appearance together took place at a White House state dinner in April of that year. The couple notably made a public commitment to remain celibate until marriage, a decision Ciara discussed on CBS This Morning in August 2015.

The couple took the next step in their relationship when Russell Wilson proposed in March 2016, and just three months later, they exchanged vows in a fairy-tale wedding at a castle in England.

Amora Princess Wilson is a welcome addition to the family, joining siblings Win Harrison and Sienna Princess. Additionally, Ciara is the mother of Future Zahir, her son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

The Wilsons’ commitment to family values and their joyful announcement have garnered warm wishes from fans and well-wishers worldwide. The couple’s journey, marked by love, commitment, and now the arrival of Amora Princess Wilson, continues to be a source of inspiration for many.