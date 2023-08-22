Russian Long-Range Bomber Destroyed In Ukrainian Drone Strike

Reports indicate that a flagship Russian long-range bomber has been obliterated in a drone strike launched by Ukraine.

Images circulating on social media, verified by BBC Verify, depict a blazing Tupolev Tu-22 aircraft at Soltsy-2 airbase, situated south of St Petersburg.

Moscow’s response acknowledged the drone’s impact but contended that it was struck by small-arms fire, managing to inflict “damage” on a plane. Ukraine has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the incident.

The destroyed Tu-22 bomber is renowned for its capacity to achieve twice the speed of sound, and Russia has deployed it extensively in assaults on Ukrainian cities.

The Russian Ministry of Defence unveiled an official statement, reporting that an attack by a “copter-type UAV” occurred at approximately 10:00 Moscow time (08:00 BST), pinpointing the military airfield in the Novgorod region, precisely Soltsy-2 airbase.

According to the ministry, “The UAV was detected by the airfield’s observation outpost and was hit with small-arms fire. One airplane was damaged; there were no casualties as a result of the terrorist act.” It further conveyed that a fire that erupted in the airfield parking lot was rapidly subdued.

Contrary images disseminated on Telegram, a social media platform, showcased a towering inferno enveloping a jet bearing the distinct nose cone of the Tu-22. BBC Verify’s analysis of these images lends credibility to their authenticity.

While the annihilation of a solitary aircraft might not significantly dent Moscow’s operational capacity, this incident underscores Kyiv’s escalating ability to strike deep into Russian territory. Over recent months, Kyiv has orchestrated the launch of numerous fixed-wing unmanned aircraft, targeting Moscow, a feat requiring traversing several hundred miles. Soltsy-2 lies around 400 miles (650km) from the Ukrainian border.

Notably, the Russian MoD’s description of the drone as a “copter-type UAV” suggests employment of a relatively low-cost, commercially accessible device launched at close range.

The Tu-22, an iconic Cold War-era, swing-wing supersonic bomber christened “Backfire” by Nato, has been instrumental in offensives against Ukrainian cities. Modern iterations like the Tu-22M3 can attain speeds of Mach 2 (2,300km/h or 1,430mp/h) and can carry up to 24,000kg of armaments, encompassing “dumb bombs” and guided missiles. These bombers have been engaged in conflicts in Syria, Chechnya, Georgia, and most recently, Ukraine.

In January, prosecutors in Kyiv asserted that a Tu-22-launched missile struck an apartment block in Dnipro, resulting in 30 casualties. The 52nd Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment, based at Soltsy-2, was identified as the perpetrator.

BBC Verify authenticated the location of the Ukrainian drone strike on Soltsy-2 by comparing visual cues from historical satellite imagery of the airbase to present appearances of aircraft and bays. The corroborating weather conditions, as well as witness photos, further validated the occurrence.

The remnants of the aircraft in the footage are consistent with those of a Tu-22M3. Historical satellite data indicate that aircraft of this type were stationed at the base.

Notably, on Monday, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s defence intelligence service revealed another military aircraft had sustained damage in a drone strike in Russia’s Kaluga region. Russian media reported the incident but denied any resulting damage.

