Russian Missile Strike Kills Five And Injures Dozens In Northern Ukrainian City

A deadly missile strike launched by Russia has claimed the lives of five individuals and left 37 others injured in the heart of Chernihiv, a northern Ukrainian city, according to statements from the country’s interior ministry.

Among the wounded, 11 are children, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of the attack. Reports indicate that a main square, a university building, and a theater in Chernihiv have all suffered damage as a result of the missile strike.

Chernihiv, situated near the border with Belarus, has been a focal point in the ongoing conflict. It was initially seized by Russian forces during the early stages of the invasion, only to be recaptured by Ukrainian troops.

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video on Telegram revealing the extent of the devastation, showcasing severely damaged parked vehicles and the aftermath of the missile strike.

In a heartfelt message, Zelensky stated, “A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theater… An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded.”

As emergency services rushed to the scene, parts of the city center were cordoned off to facilitate their efforts.

In a separate incident, Russia has claimed that a Ukrainian drone targeted a military airfield in the northwest Novgorod region.

According to the Russian defense ministry’s Telegram post, the attack caused a fire in the aircraft parking area, which was promptly extinguished by firefighting teams. While one aircraft sustained damage, there have been no reported casualties.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the alleged drone attack, which further underscores the complexity and intensity of the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

