President William Ruto has announced a Sh1.2 billion bonus package for sugarcane farmers, with payments set to begin next week following a 60 per cent increase in sugar production.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Ruto said the country’s sugar industry had recorded significant growth between January and October, signalling increased activity in sugar processing.

The President said sugar production rose by 60 per cent during the 10-month period, while cane crushing increased by 57 per cent.

He said the government had set aside Sh1.2 billion to reward sugarcane farmers, ensuring they directly benefit from the improving performance of the industry.

“A bonus package of 1.2 billion will be paid to farmers this year, and we are beginning the disbursement next week,” Ruto said.

Ruto attributed the improved production figures to ongoing efforts to revive the sugar industry, including restoring the operations of factories and improving the livelihoods of communities dependent on sugarcane farming.

“The recovery of our sugar industry is well underway. Between January and October this year, cane crushing increased by 57 per cent, while sugar production rose by 60 per cent,” he said.

The increased cane crushing indicates higher volumes of sugarcane being processed by factories, while the growth in sugar production points to increased output over the period.

However, the President did not disclose the total tonnage of sugar produced or provide individual factory production figures.

The Sh1.2 billion bonus is expected to provide additional income to sugarcane growers, many of whom depend on the crop for their livelihoods.

Ruto said the government’s sugar industry recovery programme was not only focused on restoring factory operations but also ensuring farmers benefit from improved production.

He added that the payments would reward farmers for their work and inject additional money into households and communities that rely on sugarcane cultivation.

The announcement comes as the government seeks to strengthen agricultural production and improve rural incomes through the revival of key economic sectors.

During the same address, Ruto highlighted livestock insurance as another government intervention aimed at protecting pastoral households against losses caused by drought.