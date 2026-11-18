President William Ruto has announced a Sh57 billion investment in the construction of 600 modern markets across the country to improve trading conditions, expand market access and increase farmers’ earnings.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Ruto said the markets would be equipped with trading spaces, storage facilities and cold rooms to help traders and farmers handle their produce more efficiently.

“We are developing 600 modern markets across Kenya at a cost of 57 billion to provide additional trading space, storage, and cold rooms,” Ruto said.

The investment is part of the government’s broader plan to strengthen agricultural value chains, reduce post-harvest losses and promote value addition across counties.

Ruto also revealed that the government had invested Sh8.5 billion in county aggregation and industrial parks across 34 counties, with 15 parks already completed.

He said additional resources had been allocated for common-user manufacturing equipment to support processing and industrial activities within the counties.

The aggregation and industrial parks are intended to bring farmers, processors and manufacturers closer together, reducing transportation costs and creating opportunities for local processing.

According to Ruto, the infrastructure will enable farmers to access markets for processed products instead of relying entirely on selling raw agricultural commodities.

He said the shift towards value addition would increase farmers’ earnings, create employment and stimulate economic activities in rural areas.

The President cited projects in Kisii County as examples of the government’s investment in modern markets and industrial infrastructure.

He said he had recently inaugurated a modern market in Fort Ternan, Kisii County, alongside a county aggregation and industrial park focusing on avocado processing.

Ruto said the visit demonstrated the demand among traders for improved trading facilities.

“I was last week inaugurating one of those markets in a place called Fortoto in KC, and I could see what the fact, what the traders had been expecting for many years,” he said.

The avocado processing facility is expected to support value addition in the horticultural sector by creating opportunities for processing and marketing agricultural products.

Ruto said the investments were designed to address challenges facing farmers, including limited market access, post-harvest losses and low returns from selling unprocessed produce.

“These investments will enable farmers to sell processed products rather than raw produce, reduce post-harvest losses, support local manufacturing, and create employment within our counties,” he said.

He added that the government’s agricultural strategy covered several sectors, including maize, coffee, dairy and fisheries.

“From the maize farmer to the coffee grower, from the dairy cooperative to the fishing community, our approach has been consistent: lower production costs, increase productivity, improve market access, and enable producers to retain more of the value they create,” Ruto said.

The planned markets and industrial parks are expected to strengthen links between farmers and buyers while providing facilities for handling, storing and processing agricultural commodities.

However, the success of the investments will depend on timely completion, effective management and affordable access for farmers and traders.