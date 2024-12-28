Ruto Appoints Mudavadi, Duale, Mvurya As Acting CSs After Cabinet Reshuffle

President William Ruto has temporarily assigned three sitting Cabinet Secretaries to oversee vacant ministries as nominees await parliamentary approval.

In a notice issued by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, the acting CSs began their roles following the December 19 Cabinet reshuffle.

“As the Cabinet Secretary nominees undergo the requisite parliamentary approval process, His Excellency the President has assigned acting Cabinet Secretaries to vacant ministerial portfolios,” Koskei stated.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will serve as acting Cabinet Secretary for ICT and Digital Economy.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has been tasked with temporarily overseeing the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, while Salim Mvurya, currently the CS for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, will take on the additional role of acting Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry.

These acting assignments are expected to continue until the nominees are vetted and approved by Parliament.

The vetting process for the Cabinet Secretary nominees is set to begin on January 14. Mutahi Kagwe, the nominee for Agriculture and Livestock Development, will appear before Parliament at noon.

William Kabogo, the nominee for ICT and Digital Economy, is scheduled for 3:00 p.m., followed by Lee Kinyanjui, the nominee for Investment, Trade, and Industry, at 5:00 p.m.

President Ruto’s December 19 reshuffle also introduced significant changes and appointments across various government positions.

Former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi was appointed Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board.

Muriithi, known for his expertise in financial reforms across Africa, has faced criticism over his tenure as Laikipia Governor but remains highly regarded for his economic acumen.

Other notable appointments include Anthony Mwaura as Chairperson of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority and Kembi Gitura as Chair of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba was named Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi.