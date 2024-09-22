Ruto Asks International Community to Provide Resources for Haiti Police Mission

President William Ruto has called on the international community to provide the requisite resources to the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission for Haiti.

Ruto said the support, which includes personnel, equipment and logistics, will fast-track the realisation of the mission’s objective of restoring peace and stability in the nation.

He spoke on Saturday in Port-au-Prince where he met police officers involved in the Mission.

Ruto also met President Edgard Le Leblanc, the Transitional Presidential Council.

“I came here specially to know about your progress so that friends and partners who believe in stability and peace can work with me at the United Nations General Assembly to make sure that you get the requisite support to ensure that you deliver,” he said.

Ruto noted that the international community must pay attention to needs in Haiti.

“As the lead nation, Kenya will be calling attention to the need to seize the opportunity of the last few weeks to realise the mandate of UNSC res 2699,” he said.

Ruto said the Mission, under the Force Commander Godfrey Otunge, has made tangible progress in the restoration of peace and stability in the country.

He observed that the United Nations-backed Mission has injected hope in the people of Haiti.

He urged Haitian stakeholders — its leaders, the people, especially women and youth, the civic sector, business and private sector — to take advantage of this relative calm to drive the momentum for progressive change.

“The Mission is here to create an environment where you can reclaim your nation’s safety and security and determine your future,” he said.

Ruto saluted the officers for their outstanding work in securing critical infrastructure and restoring peace in regions that had proven impossible to stabilise in previous operations.

This, he explained, has raised the confidence of other stakeholders who have now seen the Haiti mission is achievable.

“There are many people who thought Haiti was mission impossible but today they have changed their minds because of the progress you have made,” he said.

Ruto commended the political leadership of Haiti and the Haitian National Police for working with the security mission to ensure its success.

“I extend my thanks to President Le Leblanc, Prime Minister Cornille and his Cabinet for their steadfast guidance and assistance throughout this process,” he added.

Ruto said Kenya stands ready to offer any further support that will accelerate Haiti’s transition to peace and stability.

“Our next batch, an additional 600, is undergoing redeployment training. We will be mission-ready in a few weeks’ time and look forward to the requisite support to enable their deployment,” he said.

Kenya dispatched the first contingent in June 2024.

“Today, there are nearly 400 officers on the ground, working hand-in-hand with Haitian forces to protect the people and restore security.”

Ruto noted that the decision to send Kenya officers to Haiti raised many questions.

He, however, maintained that it was the right thing to do, saying the move demonstrated Kenya’s unwavering commitment to international peace and security.

He noted that Kenya’s leadership in this Mission underscores its steadfast belief in Pan-Africanism.

“We are here because we share your aspiration for freedom and self-determination. Together, we are working to create a future where the Haitian people can chart their own path, for their own good,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the Mission will succeed despite numerous challenges.

He highlighted Kenya’s extensive experience in peacekeeping, having participated in 46 missions worldwide, including in East Timor, Macedonia, Kosovo, Namibia, Darfur, and the DRC.

“Each mission posed unique challenges—different cultures, languages, and terrains—but none of these obstacles prevented success. Haiti will be no different,” he said.

Ruto vowed to stand with Haiti in rallying the international community to address the wrongs they have gone through.

“The neglect, exploitation, and underinvestment Haiti has suffered is unacceptable. It is our shared duty to demand better,” he said.