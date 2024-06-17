Ruto Asks Police to Ensure Safety of Judicial Officers as He Mourns Magistrate Kivuti 

President William Ruto has joined those mourning the killing of Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti.

He told police to ensure safety of the judicial officers all the time.

“I ask the police to ensure the safety of our judicial officers at all times as they discharge their duties,” he said.

Ruto said the confrontation, threats or attacks of any form against judicial officers is unacceptable, criminal and an affront to the rule of law.

“The police exists to assure Kenyans of reliable security. Under no circumstances should they abandon this essential obligation or ever turn from their duty of protection and become threats to the safety and security of the people,” he said.

“What happened to Hon. Kivuti is unacceptable; it should never happen again.”

He said they have lost a firm and hardworking judicial professional who served Kenyans with dedication.

“She still had a lot to offer to our country. I pray that the Almighty God grants you strength to bear this loss, and comfort you with divine solace.”

Kivuti was shot and killed by a police officer who was also felled in the court.

Police want the issue be investigated revealing the deceased was known to the assailant Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto. He once served at traffic department in Buruburu.

In honour of the late magistrate, Chief Justice Martha Koome announced the suspension of court sittings and matters listed across all courts and tribunals on Tuesday, June 18.

“No Court will sit on this day. Matters that had been listed on Tuesday across all Courts and Tribunals will be accommodated in the Court dairies on a priority basis,” she said.

Koome directed that presiding Judges and heads of stations will lead remembrance meetings in common rooms in all court stations across the country on the mourning day at 10 am to commiserate with Kivuti’s family and one another.

CJ Koome said courts in Nairobi will convene at Makadara and Milimani Law Courts for the commiseration.

The resolution came after the CJ chaired a the Judiciary Leadership Team (JLT) to deliberate on the matter of Kivuti’s murder.

“The Judiciary administration will also work day and night to complete the prefabs at Makadara Law Courts,” she said.

CJ Koome said all affected matters listed before Makadara Law Courts next week will be mentioned before Milimani Law Courts.

She further said the Judiciary administrative units will work on boosting security across all court stations with the available resources.

“In the meantime, the Judiciary leadership will engage the Executive and Parliament on additional resources to support the implementation of past recommendations touching on securing the Judiciary – a matter that has been discussed repeatedly with the concerned agencies for many years.”

The Chief Justice called on the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the office of the Inspector General of Police to deploy additional officers to reinforce the complement of officers in the Judiciary Police Unit.

She further called for the reorganisation of the Judiciary Police Unit into a fully-fledged Police Unit under the leadership of a senior commanding officer with a fully functional Secretariat.

Temporary courts being held in tents will be removed.