Ruto Asks US to Increase Concessional Financing 

President William Ruto has asked the United States of America to spearhead a plan that will get countries out of the debt distress.

He said the U.S. should double its contribution to available concessional financing under the World Bank’s IDA programme.

This, he noted, will go a long way in tackling global challenges that divert resources from development to debt.

He spoke on Thursday during a joint press conference with his host President Joe Biden at the White House.

Biden said the U.S. will champion reforms of the global financial system.

“Failing to do so immediately places freedom, democracy and security under threat,” said President Biden.

Ruto also on Thursday held talks with former U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C.

The two leaders exchanged views on democratic developments, climate and peace and security challenges in Africa.

Ruto termed it a “productive engagement”.

“We reviewed opportunities available to Africa’s young and dynamic demographic in tech, innovation, higher and technical education,” said Ruto.

They also exchanged ideas on how Kenya and Africa can leverage on U.S. institutions and technological capacity to advance its interests.