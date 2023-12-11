Ruto Assents To The National Lottery Bill And The National Government Constituencies Development Fund (Amendment) Bill

President William Ruto signed into law the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (Amendment) Bill and the National Lottery Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 69 of 2023) on Monday.

The amendment to the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (CDF) brings about pivotal changes aimed at bolstering educational initiatives across the country.

One of the key highlights is the elevation of bursaries, ensuring a seamless learning experience for students.

President Ruto’s endorsement of the law amplifies the allocation from 35 per cent to 40 per cent, a strategic move designed to support the uninterrupted pursuit of education by students.

The augmented funds will play a crucial role in sustaining school feeding programs, particularly in regions grappling with drought.

“This will check drop-outs, boost enrollment and further the Government’s efforts to increase literacy,” said Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw’ah.

Moreover, the amended Act addresses environmental concerns by increasing the CDF allocation for environmental activities from two per cent to five per cent.

This strategic allocation is poised to contribute to climate crisis mitigation efforts.

A groundbreaking inclusion in the amended law is the introduction of a three per cent allocation for Constituencies’ digital hubs.

Recognizing the pivotal role these hubs play in enhancing youth skills and employability, the government aims to empower the younger generation through technological advancements.

Meanwhile, President Ruto gave assent to the National Lottery Bill, laying the groundwork for the establishment of the National Lottery Board. This board will serve as the governing body overseeing the operations of the newly-established National Lottery. Its primary responsibilities encompass supervision, control, and monitoring, with a specific focus on implementing measures to prevent fraud.

Sponsored by Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw’ah, the National Lottery Bill is positioned as a catalyst for social development funding in the country.