Ruto Assures Church Of Continued Support For Fundraising With New Measures

President William Ruto has assured the church that fundraising for places of worship will continue, albeit with new measures to ensure transparency and accountability.

Speaking at a church service on Sunday at Africa Gospel Church in Bomet, the President said there is a new bill in Parliament aimed at regulating public servants’ involvement in church fundraising.

“I just want to assure the religious community in Kenya that we shall continue to build places of worship. We shall continue to support the construction of places of worship in Kenya, but we will do it in a different way. That is why there is legislation that is going to guide and make it transparent and accountable for us to participate in making sure that this nation continues to be a God-fearing nation,” he said.

This assurance comes in response to growing concerns from the youth regarding the origin of the funds used in church fundraising, particularly given instances of state officers displaying opulence publicly.

Public outcry had led to the temporary halting of such fundraisers.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura confirmed on Thursday that fundraising activities had indeed been halted.

He outlined several measures being taken to address public concerns, including the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024, reducing expenses for the offices of the First Lady and Second Lady, and a cabinet overhaul.

Additional measures included assenting to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Bill, revoking Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions, banning fundraisers, and accepting the resignation of the Inspector General of Police.

“May I reaffirm that the President and the Government at large have heard you loud and clear, and we are ready to act on your concerns as demonstrated by the recent developments,” Mwaura stated.