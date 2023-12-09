Ruto to Attend IGAD Assembly of Heads of State in Djibouti 

President William Ruto will leave the country on Saturday December 9 for Djibouti to attend the 41st Extraordinary session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Djibouti City.

Officials said Presidents from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda and the host will also attend.

The IGAD summit is expected to discuss various issues of regional and international importance, such as security, trade, infrastructure, energy, and climate change.

The 40th Extraordinary Assembly of the IGAD Heads of State and Government was held virtually on April 16, 2023, on the situation in Sudan.

The Heads of State expressed alarm on the deteriorating security situation in the Republic of the Sudan as a result of the fighting between Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in different parts of Khartoum and Merowe.

The fighting has killed many and displaced thousands.

Ruto’s trip comes a few days after his two-day state visit to India and attendance at the UN Climate Summit (COP 28) in Dubai where he advocated for Kenya and Africa’s climate agenda.

Ruto had Saturday morning attended a youth summit in Nairobi.

He has done more than 40 international trips since he came to power last year sparking criticism at home they are a waste of resources.