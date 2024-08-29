Ruto Avoids Question On Possible Alliance With Raila Odinga In 2027 Elections

President William Ruto sidestepped a question about whether he would consider teaming up with former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga for the 2027 general elections.

The question was posed during a presidential town hall meeting in Kisumu.

In response, President Ruto said: “2027 is going to sort itself out. Just watch this space,” implying that the future political landscape will reveal itself in due time.

He emphasized that his current focus is on making tough decisions to develop the country, rather than on upcoming elections.

“Politicians often think about the next election, but I am ready to make unpopular choices for the country’s development,” he added.

Following recent Gen-Z protests, President Ruto formed a “broad-based government” that included opposition members in key cabinet positions.

Notable appointments include John Mbadi of ODM as Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury, Opiyo Wandayi as Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum, Ali Hassan Joho for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, and Wycliffe Oparanya for the Ministry of Co-operatives and MSME Development.

In a recent move, President Ruto launched Raila Odinga’s campaign for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship at State House, Nairobi.

The event was attended by regional leaders, including Presidents Samia Suluhu of Tanzania, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Salva Kiir of South Sudan, and the Prime Minister of Burundi, Gervais Ndirakobuca. Former Presidents Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania and Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria were also present.

Rwanda’s Paul Kagame was represented by his Foreign Affairs Minister, General James Kabarebe.

Raila Odinga is seeking to replace Moussa Faki of Chad as AUC Chair, with Faki’s term ending early next year.

Kenya formally submitted Raila’s bid in July. He faces competition from Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahmoud Youssouf, Anil Gayan of Mauritius, and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar.