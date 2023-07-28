Ruto Condemns Niger Coup, Calls For Release of President Bazoum

Kenya has condemned the coup in Niger.

President William Ruto on Friday called for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum who was seized by the presidential guard on Wednesday.

“Kenya joins the rest of the world to condemn, in the strongest terms, this unconstitutional act that subverts democracy through a coup-de-tat and calls for the immediate release of President Bazoum who is reportedly seized by members of the Presidential Guard,” said Ruto.

“Throughout our continental history, we have strived tirelessly to nurture the principles of democracy. This fundamental norm is crystallized in article 4P of the Constitutive Act of the Africa Union which unequivocally condemns and rejects any unconstitutional change of government.”

President @williamsruto’s statement on the situation in The Republic of The Niger. pic.twitter.com/tSQxO97d22 — Hussein Mohamed, MBS. (@HusseinMohamedg) July 28, 2023

President Ruto also asked all parties to resolve their dispute amicably so as not to endanger the lives and livelihoods of people living in Niger.

“We call for the swift restoration of constitutional rule ensuring protection of the population and a return to full civilian authority while upholding utmost respect for the country’s institutions,” he said.

“In this moment of strife, we implore all parties to engage in constructive discourse to restore peace in this fraternal nation which has steadfastly stood as a bulwark against terrorism and its agents in the Sahel region.”

Ruto acknowledged that the recurrence of military coups is a problem that requires attention and criticism on a global scale.

This he said as he noted that Kenya is ready to arbitrate the conflict should the Africa Union permit it.

“Let us stand together as one to reaffirm our commitment to democracy, liberty and the progress we have achieved. We must remain vigilant guarding against any slide back into dark days that threaten the hard-fought gains in democracy,” he said.

“Kenya is willing to assist in resolving the conflict under the auspice of the Africa Union should it be deemed appropriate.”

On Wednesday, Niger’s Col Maj Amadou Abdramane, alongside nine other uniformed soldiers behind him, said: “We, the defence and security forces… have decided to put an end to the regime you know.

“This follows the continuing deterioration of the security situation, and poor economic and social governance.”

He also said that all of the country’s institutions had been suspended and that the heads of the ministries would take care of day-to-day business.

“All external partners are asked not to interfere,” he went on. “Land and air borders are closed until the situation has stabilized.”

He added a night curfew would take effect from 22:00 until 05:00 local time until further notice.

Col Maj Abdramane said the soldiers were acting for the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP).

