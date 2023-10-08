Ruto Condemns Terrorism Against Israel Civilians

President William Ruto condemned attacks on innocent civilians in Israel.

Ruto said the rising number of civilian casualties is a violation of human rights.

“We call on all parties to respect the rights of civilians and honour their obligations under international law,” he said.

Ruto asked the international community to take swift action and bring the perpetrators, sponsors and enablers of terrorism to account.

“Terrorism is serious threat to international peace and security,” he said.

Ruto urged Israel and Palestine to restrain from further military action.

He called on the two nations to engage in a peaceful resolution to end the carnage and suffering of civilians.

“We reiterate our firm stand in solidarity with all those calling on the parties to desist from further attacks and promptly effect a cease-fire,” he said.

He sent a message of condolences to the families of all victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

More than 600 Israelis were killed in attacks from Gaza since Saturday, the government says.

It’s believed that as many as 100 soldiers and civilians were kidnapped when Palestinian fighters crossed the border and raided communities

Retaliatory Israeli air strikes have killed at least 370 people in the Gaza Strip, with 2,200 wounded, Palestinian officials say.

And in Egypt, two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian tour guide were shot dead in Alexandria, apparently by a policeman.

The wave of attacks launched by the Hamas militant group on Saturday morning is the biggest escalation in decades between the two sides.

