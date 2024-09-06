Ruto Declares Three-day Mourning Period Over Hillside Academy Fire Tragedy

President William Ruto has declared a three-day national mourning period following the tragic deaths of 17 students from Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County on Thursday night.

The students lost their lives when a fire broke out in one of the school’s dormitories around 11 p.m.

“As a solemn testament to the indelible mark left upon the nation’s consciousness by the spirits of the seventeen departed children, Kenya shall observe three days of national mourning,” Ruto said.

He also directed that both the Kenyan flag and the East African Community (EAC) flag be flown at half-mast throughout the mourning period.

The flags will be flown at half-mast from dawn on Monday, September 9, 2024, until sunset on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

This will be observed at the State House, all Kenyan diplomatic missions, public buildings, public grounds, military bases, posts, stations, naval vessels of the Republic of Kenya, and throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya.