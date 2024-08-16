Ruto Directs Treasury to Engage Teachers, Lecturers to Avert Strike 

President William Ruto Friday directed Treasury to open talks with teachers and lecturers’ unions and avert looming strikes in the education sector.

Ruto told the Treasury, Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) and the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) to meet and iron out pending issues that have led to issuing of strike notices.

KNUT and Kuppet have issued strike notices to push for the implementation of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement, while UASU has issued a notice for work boycott over delayed salaries.

“Treasury, TSC and the teaching fraternity should sit together and look at the possibility of ensuring that we implement our commitment as government and thus avoid unnecessary industrial action and interruption in our learning institutions,” Ruto said.

He was speaking during the State Concert for the Kenya Music Festival at the Eldoret State Lodge on Friday.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, MPs and other leaders were present.

On university education, Ruto said new admission letters for first years joining from September have been issued, indicating the correct amount of fees that the government, Higher Education Loans Board and parents ought to pay.

The music festival, which brought together more than 145,000 learners from all levels of the education, took place in Eldoret City from the second week of this month. The event was held alongside the first ever music conference in Kenya.

Ruto said he recognises the creative economy as a pillar of economic transformation, adding that “the Kenya Music Festival is a vital component in this endeavour”.

In the performance of cultural dances, he said, the festival plays a crucial role in the preservation of our national heritage. Additionally, such forums prepare learners to compete at the international stage.

President Ruto announced that Kenya is one of the few countries that will showcase its cultural heritage in Bonn, Germany, next month.

On financing of the Kenya Music Festival, the President urged the leadership of the event to look for sustainable solutions by seeking stronger partnerships with the private sector.

He pointed out that the government has strengthened copyright laws to protect the intellectual property rights of artistes and ensure fair compensation for their work.

He directed the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports to ensure that artistes earn 80 per cent from their royalties.

“At the moment, less than 20 per cent of those resources go to the artistes. Royalty funds are not money for running offices, buying cars or paying salaries. They must reach the artistes,” he said.