Ruto Forms Panels To Recruit New Chairpersons And Members For SRC, IPOA, CAJ, NGEC

President William Ruto has formed selection panels to oversee the recruitment of new chairpersons and members for the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ), and the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC).

The terms of the current chairpersons of these four constitutional commissions and independent offices are set to expire.

The appointed state officers in these roles serve a single, non-renewable term of six years.

The Head of Public Service announced on Thursday, August 29, 2024, that the president has constituted selection panels to nominate candidates for the positions of chairpersons and members for these commissions and offices.

“These selection panels are appointed in accordance with nominations from professional bodies, organizations, institutions, and state offices that constitute the statutory membership of selection panels for recruitment to specific constitutional commissions and independent offices,” the Head of Public Service said.

The panel for selecting the new SRC chairperson nominee includes Joshua Wambua from APSEA, Patrick Mtange from ICPAK, Monica Sifuna from KIPPRA, and Samuel Kaumba from the Office of the Attorney General.

For the CAJ, Edwin Makori from APSEA, Zena Atetwe, Susan Chelagat, Patrick Wamoto, and Joan Machayo will oversee the selection of a new chairperson and two members.

An eight-member panel will be responsible for the recruitment of nominees for the chairperson and one member of NGEC, while another six-member panel will lead the search for the chairperson and seven members of IPOA.

“His Excellency the President encourages all qualified Kenyans to respond to the call to serve the nation by applying for the positions of chairperson and members of the respective commissions and offices once invitations to prospective applicants have been made,” said Koskei.

The President also urged Kenyans to submit memoranda on the suitability of the candidates shortlisted by the selection panels.