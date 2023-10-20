Ruto, Interior Ministry Mourn Four Killed in Stampede at Kericho Green Stadium

President William Ruto mourned the four people who were killed in a stampede at Kericho Green Stadium during the Mashujaa day celebrations.

Ruto, who had earlier on addressed thousands of people at the stadium about four hours later, didn’t mention the stampede.

He instead dedicated his speech to his plans for a universal health care system.

He later posted his condolences through his social media channels.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the tragedy at the Kericho Green Stadium ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations. We extend our deepest condolences and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. Poleni sana,” he said.

The Ministry of interior said it was deeply saddened by the stampede incident that happened when Kenyans tried to access the Kericho Green Stadium, to commemorate the 60th Mashujaa Day Celebrations.

“We deeply regret this unfortunate incident and and grieve with the families of those who lost their lives today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected and we send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured,” said a statement from the ministry.

The statement said the incident happened around 3 am at Gate “C” just as authorities were preparing to open the gates to the venue of the national event.

“Immediately, authorities swiftly coordinated the transportation of the injured to Kericho County Referral Hospital.”

At the hospital, doctors confirmed four people dead, all female and 10 injured.

Among those injured were four civilians and six police officers are in stable condition and receiving treatment at Kericho County Referral Hospital.

“We appeal to the public for their cooperation and calm as we work to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event and ensure the necessary measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.”

A statement from the police said the incident happened after a tea vendor spilt tea on an open fire causing panic.

“A stampede caused by a lady who was selling tea outside the stadium who accidentally spilled hot tea in the fire near gate “C” along the public road, as a result, members of public panicked and mistook it to be a teargas thrown to them,” said the police.

