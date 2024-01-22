Ruto, Koome Meeting is Irresponsible – Raila

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga says the meeting between President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome at State House is irresponsible.

Speaking on Monday, the former prime minister said the meeting should have taken place at a neutral place.

“The Chief Justice’s decision to meet with the President at State House is, in our view, an irresponsible move. If there is to be a dialogue, it should occur in a neutral setting,” he said.

The meeting between Ruto and Koome was held in a bid to end the stand-off between the Executive and Judiciary over graft claims.

Read: Ruto Says He is Ready for Meeting with CJ Koome Over Graft Allegations in Judiciary

The head of state has in the recent past accused judges of receiving bribes in a bid to rule against the government.

In response, CJ Koome said the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had written to the president seeking audience with him over his allegations.

She said the JSC was ready to look into Dr Ruto’s allegations.

“He might have received information because we have various machinery and agencies for collecting information and we would like to engage him so that he can give us that information,” Koome said.

“So we will be looking out for that dialogue, we have written and I believe that the President is going to give us an appointment.”

The President on his part agreed to a sit down with the three arms of government so as to address corruption claims.