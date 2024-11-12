Ruto Nominates Ex-IEBC Chair Isaack Hassan as Chairman of the Board of IPOA

President William Ruto on Tuesday, November 12, nominated Ahmed Issack Hassan as the chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority(IPOA) in several fresh key state appointments to government agencies.

In the announcement, the Head of State noted that Hassan was qualified for the position due to his wealth of experience in the legal field and having chaired the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“The nominee is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with 30 years’ experience as a legal practitioner and consultant in various countries including Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Namibia, and Afghanistan,” he stated.

“Mr. Hassan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B) from the University of Nairobi, a Postgraduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law, and a Diploma in Contemporary Public Administration Management from Galilee International Management Institute, Israel.”

Ruto nominated seven other members to the IPOA, with Ann Wanjiku Mwangi, Micah Onyiego Nyakego, Boniface Kipkemoi Samati, Annette Mbogoh, John Muchiri Nyaga, Ken Williams Nyakomitah and Jackline Lukalo Mwenesi set to be vetted alongside Hassan to takeover the authority.

The others include Charles Orinda Dulo who has been appointed the Commission Administrative Justice (CAJ) chairperson.

This follows the expiry of the term of the former board.

The President also made new appointments to the Salaries and Remuneration Chairperson Commission (SRC) where Sammy Chepkwony has been announced as the new chairperson.

Ruto also made appointments to the National Gender Equality Commission (NGEC).

Ruto nominated a candidate for the position of Second Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya.

Gerald Nyaoma Arita was named Deputy Governor at CBK. He will serve alongside Susan Koech. The nominee is a career central banker with 36 years of professional experience and is the outgoing Director of the Bank Supervision Department at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Nyaoma has previously held various positions within the Central Bank of Kenya, including Director, Financial Markets Development; Director, Banking Services; Director, Bank Supervision Department; Acting Director, Internal Audit Department; Senior Manager, National Payment Services Division; and Assistant Branch Manager, Mombasa Branch, among others.

He currently serves on the Board of the SACCO Societies Regulatory Authority as an Alternate Member to the Governor. He holds a Master of Philosophy (Economics)degree from the University of Cambridge, UK, where he attended as a Commonwealth scholar, and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics (First Class Honours) from the University of Nairobi.

He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K), a Certified Secretary (CS), and an Associate of the Kenya Institute of Bankers (AKIB).