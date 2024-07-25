Ruto Nominates Kanja for IG, Names Lagat DIG KPS and Masengeli Acting IG APS

President William Ruto Thursday nominated acting Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja as the next police boss.

If approved by Parliament, Kanja who is the immediate former Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police will succeed former IG Japhet Koome who resigned on July 12.

“In accordance with Article 245 (2) of the Constitution, His Excellency the President has, nominated Douglas Kanja Kirocho for appointment as the Inspector-General of the National Police Service,” said Ruto in a statement.

Ruto also appointed two new Deputies for police.

Eliud Lagat who is the immediate former commandant of General Service Unit was named the DIG Kenya Police while the former head of Special Operations Group Gilbert Masengeli took over at the Administration Police Service.

Masengeli takes over from Noor Gabow who was moved to the Public Service.

Then two DIGs had been taken through interviews on Monday by the National Police Service Commission.

The president also named Masengeli as the acting IG. This will enable Kanja go through vetting in Parliament.

“Pending the consideration of the nomination of Mr. Douglas Kanja as Inspector-General of the National Police Service by both houses of Parliament, the Head of State has, in accordance with Section 16 of the National Police Service Act, 2011, designated Mr Gilbert Masengeli, the newly appointed Deputy Inspector General, Administration Police

Service,as the acting-Inspector-General of the National Police Service.”

Masengeli is a trained commando who has been leading the SOG that is responsible for the fight against terrorism at the main borders. He was last week on July 12 moved and named the commandant of National Police Service Campus in Embakasi.

Kanja has had a stellar career spanning nearly four decades in law enforcement, during which he rose through the ranks to the top command of the Service.

He previously served as Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Commandant of the General Service Unit for a period of five years, Deputy Commandant of the General Service Unit for three years, County Police Commander in charge of Kilifi County, Deputy Commandant of Kenya Airports Police Unit, Chief Armourer at the Police Headquarters and Deputy Chief Armourer at the Kenya Police Service Headquarters, among other high level positions within the ranks of the National Police Service.

The IG nominee has undertaken extensive security related trainings at home and abroad.

A career police officer who has served for a cumulative period of thirty-nine years, Mr Kanja began his career as a recruit Police Constable in 1985 and was then promoted to Police Constable, Police Corporal, Acting Inspector of Police, Inspector of Police (IP), Chief Inspector of Police, Acting Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police, Senior Superintendent of Police, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police, Assistant Inspector General, Senior Assistant Inspector General.

The role of DIG-KPS involves commanding, controlling, and administering the Kenya Police Service under the direction of the IG.

The DIG-APS is responsible for leading the Administration Police Service and operates under the directions and control of the IG.