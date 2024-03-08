Ruto Nominates Retired Generals Mwangi, Njiru for Ambassador Roles

Immediate former Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF) Lt Gen Jonah Mwangi landed a new role moments after retiring from the military.

Mwangi was Friday nominated as Kenya’s ambassador to Iran alongside several other envoys to various countries.

Also nominated is outgoing Kenya Army commander Lt Gen Peter Mbogo Njiru who, if approved by Parliament will be Kenya’s High Commissioner to Pakistan.

Their exit from service was communicated in a press release issued Friday March 8.

This followed a Defence Council meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

They Friday morning briefed President William Ruto as the Commander in Chief on their agreements before making it public.

In the announcement, Maj Gen Charles Muriu Kahariri from Kenya Navy was promoted to Lt Gen and named the new VCDF while Maj Gen David Kimaiyo Tarus was appointed to take over as Commander Kenya Army.

Mwangi and Njiru are retiring after attaining their mandatory retirement ages.

The communication from the Office of the President said the names of the ambassadors have already been submitted to the National Assembly for consideration.