Ruto Now Removes Kemosi’s Name from List of Ambassadors After Goof

President William Ruto issued a special gazette notice to remove the name of former North Mugirango MP Vincent Mogaka Kemosi whom he had erroneously appointed as a High Commissioner.

After initially gazetting Kemosi as the High Commissioner to Ghana, Ruto issued another notice hours later without the former’s name.

Kemosi had rejected the job. State House said it was out of mistake.

Questions had arose after Ruto appointed Kemosi the envoy despite the fact he rejected the job offer earlier.

Kemosi was not vetted for the job after he declined to appear before parliament.

A High Commissioner is the chief diplomat in a high commission.

The position is equivalent to an ambassador save that the latter is the chief diplomat in an embassy.

Kemosi was nominated by Ruto as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Accra, Ghana who forwarded his name to the National Assembly for vetting.

Kemosi, however, wrote to the Committee of the House saying he would not appear for the approval hearing as he had declined the nomination.

In the letter read by Committee chairman Nelson Koech, Kemosi said his decision is informed of compelling personal and family matters.

“I wish to inform you that I will not appear before the said Committee at the time and the venue specified for a formal hearing,” the letter reads.

“This has been occasioned by my personal and compelling family matters which after taking into consideration do not allow me to take up the position as the High Commissioner to Ghana as nominated by President on March 9, 2024.”

“Therefore to save the precious time of this important Parliamentary business and as per the provision of the Act aforementioned kindly note and this letter serves as notice not to appear. I thank you for your invitation,” he said.

Ruto was expected to nominate another person for the job.

Other ambassadors who have now been substantially appointed are Kisumu Senator Fred Outa who is now Kenya’s Ambassador to Egypt, former Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi who is now the country’s High Commissioner to Uganda and former Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director General Ezra Chiloba who is now Kenya’s new Consul-General in Los Angeles, USA.

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Vice President Caroline Kamende Daudi will serve as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Canada.

Full List:

High Commissioners

* Catherine Kirumba Karemu (London, United Kingdom)

* Joash Arthur Maangi (Kampala, Uganda)

* Lilian Tomitom (Lusaka, Zambia)

* Caroline Kamende Daudi (Ottawa, Canada)

* Lt. Gen. Peter Mbogo Njiru (Islamabad, Pakistan).

Ambassadors

* Fred Outa (Cairo, Egypt)

* Prof. Anne Kisaka Nanguli (Dakar, Senegal)

* Timothy Kaluma Mcharo (Algiers, Algeria)

* Christopher Andrew Lang’at (Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire)

* Jessica Muthoni Gakinya (Rabat, Morocco)

* Halima Yussuf Mucheke (The Hague, Netherlands)

* David Kiplagat Kerich (Washington DC, USA)

* Everylyne Mwenda Karisa (Havana, Cuba)

* Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki (Moscow, Russia)

* Amb. Moi Lemoshira (Tokyo, Japan)

* Kenneth Milimo Nganqa (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

* Lt. General Jonah Mwanqi (Tehran, Iran)

* Abdi Aden Korio (Muscat, Oman)

Permanent Representatives

* Gertrude N. Angote (United Nations Environment Programme – UNEP)

* Grace Atieno Okara (United Nations HABITAT)

* Dr. Fancy Too (Ambassador/ Permanent Representative, Geneva, Switzerland)

* Ekitela Erastus Lokaale (United Nations, New York, USA)