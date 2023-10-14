Ruto Off to China for Belt and Road Forum

President William Ruto departed Kenya Saturday evening for the People’s Republic of China for a three day official visit that will underscore the robust bilateral relations between Kenya and China.

The trip according to State House will also highlight Kenya’s active participation in the third Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The third Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum will convene world leaders in Beijing for talks on cooperation and partnership, emphasising infrastructure development and enhanced connectivity across continents and peoples.

Ruto will deliver a keynote address headlined “Digital Economy as a New Source of Growth,” at the High-Level Forum, highlighting Kenya’s advancements in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and innovation.

Kenya is a key participant in the BRI, with notable signature projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

During the visit, Ruto will also hold bilateral talks with his host President Xi Jinping and other world leaders to discuss matters of mutual benefit and cooperation.

Additionally, Ruto will participate in a Kenya-China investors roundtable to emphasize Kenya’s standing as an investment hub for Chinese companies, aiming to forge mutually beneficial partnerships for both nations and their peoples.

