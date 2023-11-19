Ruto off to Germany, France for Meetings

President William Ruto left the country on Sunday November 19 on an official visit to Germany and France from November 20-21, 2023.

State House said the trip is focused on bolstering economic ties with Germany, France and the EU, while advocating for strong global consensus on climate action ahead of COP 28.

In Berlin, Germany, Ruto will join other leaders at the Compact with Africa (CwA) high-level conference initiated by Germany during its tenure as Chair of G20.

Ruto will showcase Kenya as a leading investment destination in the region, make a case for strengthening economic ties between the EU and the East African Community.

He will also advance discussions on Labor Mobility with Germany, and consolidate Germany-Kenya cooperation on Green Energy initiatives, including in the production of green hydrogen and rehabilitation of Olkaria geothermal fields and grid stabilisation.

In Strasbourg, France, Ruto will address the EU Parliament, the 705-member-strong legislative and policy organ of the European Union, where he will emphasise Kenya’s role as the peace and democracy anchor of the region, expound on the country’s vision on Climate action in light of the African leaders Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change.

Ruto will also elaborate on the economic impact of deepening trade relations between Kenya and the EU that culminates in the signing and implementation of the Economic Partnership Agreement this December.

“The President will also hold a bilateral meeting with Roberta Metsola, President of the EU Parliament,” a statement said.

Ruto will also meet President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the implementation of vital infrastructural projects.

This will be the latest international trip he is making amid uproar locally the trips are too costly. His government has defended the trips saying they are meant to benefit Kenya.