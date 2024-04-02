Ruto Off to Ghana for Three-day State Visit

President William Ruto will depart the country on Tuesday April 2 for a three-day State visit to Ghana, officials said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi announced the visit as he arrived in Accra on Monday evening.

This will be Ruto’s first visit to Ghana since he took over the presidency in September 2022.

He will meet the host Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his visit.

Kenya and Ghana are expected to sign bilateral agreements in areas of shared interests, including trade and investment, education and research, public service, and capacity building.

Mudavadi was received at the Kotoka International Airport by Kenya High Commissioner to Ghana, Eliphas Barine.

In March 2023, Ghana announced its plans to boost its business relations with Kenya by tapping into the AfCFTA through the setting up of an Export Trade House (ETH).

In September 2022, Kenya shipped its first consignment of locally made batteries to Ghana, two months after it was picked among seven countries to pilot the continental free trade area that seeks to unlock the movement of goods and services in Africa.

Kenya Exports to Ghana was $10.3 million (Sh1.4 billion) in 2021, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

The main products that Ghana exported to Kenya in the same period were cocoa powder, rubber and other live plants, cuttings and slips, and mushroom spawn.

Kenya is making efforts to open markets in the region.