Ruto Off to Italy for Italy-Africa Summit 

President William Ruto on Sunday January 28 left for Rome, Italy to participate in the Italy-Africa Summit.

The summit, whose theme is “A Bridge for Common Growth,” will bring together 20 African Heads of State and Government to discuss crucial areas of collaboration, including food security, culture, education, vocational training, energy security, economic and infrastructure development, as well as combating human trafficking and terrorism.

In his capacity as the Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), Ruto will deliver an address on energy security during the summit.

State House said Ruto is also scheduled to hold discussions with President Sergio Mattarella of Italy to foster bilateral cooperation.

The leaders will review agreements reached during President Mattarella’s State Visit to Kenya last year and in subsequent meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Additionally, projects formed through the collaboration between Italy and Kenya will be expedited including programmes in environmental conservation, climate change resilience, water, education, health, energy and culture.

Ruto’s agenda also includes bilateral engagements with European Union leaders, World Bank and IMF officials, and African leaders involved in peace processes in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan and South Sudan.

This is the latest international trip he is making amid concerns from Kenyans.