Ruto Off to Japan for Bilateral Talks

President William Ruto left the country Monday night for a State Visit to Japan.

This marks the first State visit by a Kenyan Head of State since President Mwai Kibaki’s 20 years ago.

The visit follows Prime Minister Fumio Kushida’s State Visit to Kenya in May 2023 and celebrates 60 years of diplomatic relations between Kenya and Japan.

During his visit to Japan, Ruto will engage in bilateral talks with Prime Minister Kushida, with a focus on economic cooperation in key sectors such as health, ICT, infrastructure, energy, and financial services.

Consequently, several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed, covering defence cooperation, Public-Private Partnerships on road construction, and the KEMRI Laboratory Expansion Project.

Ruto and Prime Minister Kushida will also address multilateral issues of mutual interest, including the reform of the United Nations Security Council and climate change, State House said.

Additionally, Ruto will meet the Japan-Africa Parliamentary Association to advocate for Japanese investments in Kenya, address a Kenya-Japan business forum, and hold meetings with the leadership of prominent Japanese companies.

During the State Visit, Ruto will also have an audience with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

This is the latest trip by Ruto abroad amid criticism from Kenyans who argue they don’t add value.