Ruto Off to Juba for Peace Talks with Kiir

President William Ruto left for Juba, South Sudan, Wednesday for an official visit aimed at consolidating the South Sudanese political transition through the Tumaini Peace Consensus.

This visit follows President Salva Kiir’s recent trip to Nairobi on August 27, 2024, where he attended the launch of Kenya’s African Union Commission candidacy. During that visit, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to shared growth, regional cooperation, and sustainable development.

The Tumaini initiative, proposed by Kiir and supported by Kenya and several development partners, represents a progressive model for inclusive peace-building.

Over the past six months, the initiative has evolved through intensive dialogue with key South Sudanese stakeholders, establishing a foundation for lasting peace in the region.

Discussions will also address strategic regional infrastructure projects, including the LAPSSET Corridor, State House said.

This transformative project aims to boost trade by providing seamless connectivity between South Sudan and the Indian Ocean.

Completion of essential road links between the two countries is expected to improve connectivity, reduce costs, and stimulate local economies, aligning with the vision of a prosperous and interconnected East Africa.

Ruto and Kiir will also discuss matters related to the African Union.

During the August 27 launch of Kenya’s African Union Commission Chairmanship candidacy, Kiir voiced his support for Kenya’s candidate, underscoring the collaborative spirit between Kenya and South Sudan within the African Union framework.