Ruto Off to Tanzania, Zimbabwe for Anniversaries 

President William Ruto departed for Tanzania Thursday April 25 evening to participate in celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the Union of mainland Tanzania and the island of Zanzibar.

Ruto’s participation in this national celebration will underscore Kenya’s cherished relationship, good neighbourliness and steadfast partnership and solidarity with the United Republic of Tanzania and its people.

Thereafter, the Ruto will commence a two-day State Visit to Zimbabwe aimed at bolstering political, economic and socio-cultural ties between the two countries.

While in the Southern African country, Ruto will be the chief guest at the 64th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, in Bulawayo.

He will emphasise the significance of international trade fairs and forums as catalysts for economic development, industrial growth, global linkages and job creation.

The visit elevates the existing strong bilateral relations between the two countries by upgrading the current Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation at the ministerial level to a Bi-National Commission at the Heads of State level.

Seven bilateral cooperation instruments – in health, defense, investment, education, transport and capacity building in public service – will be signed during the visit.

In talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, Ruto will express the need for closer air connectivity between the two countries in the spirit of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Tripartite Alliance Free Trade Area.

State House said Ruto will also share Kenya’s perspective on climate action and the urgent need for UN Security Council reforms that respond to the current global realities.

As a champion for the African Union institutional reforms, he will seek President Mnangagwa’s views and ideas on how to strengthen the continental institution.