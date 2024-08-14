Ruto Orders Universities to Issue Fresh Admission Letters to Students 

President William Ruto Wednesday ordered universities, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, to send fresh admission letters to cohorts of students planning to study courses in their respective institutions.

The letters initially dispatched to the applicants contain exaggerated financial information that was already scaring poor parents, Ruto observed.

He said it was all about a student studying and not their ability to finance their studies.

“I have now directed that they do fresh letters that take cognizance of the ability of the parents to pay. We don’t want any student to be left behind, the government has sufficient resources that can help every learner study,” Ruto said Wednesday.

No household, he said, should be conducting fundraisers in the village’s for students enrolling in universities and technical institutes when the government has sufficient resources to fund their education.

Ruto said bursaries from the CDF and the counties all exist to address any funding constraints among students admitted to universities.

“Consequently i have issued orders to the ministry to work with universities to give out new letters that not reflecting the entire cost of fees required but what each parent can afford to pay…. today those letters are already being worked on ahead of dispatch,” Ruto stated.

He said no university or Tvet should lock out learners on the account of the inability of a parent to pay.

Ruto further spoke of scholarships from the Ministry which complement the funding of higher education for financially challenged students.

“Hatuwezi kukubali ile mambo ya harambee when the government has provided all these avenues to help students secure higher education, “the President said.

He was speaking Wednesday at Etago after commissioning the construction of a market at Etago in South Mugirango in Kisii.

He wound up his three day visit of the Gusii region with a visit Wednesday afternoon to Borabu in Nyamira County to commission the construction of Kineni road.

At Etago Ruto said the government has already scaled up funding to the Higher Education Loans Board to Sh80 billion from the initial Sh40 billion.