Ruto Pledges Continued Church Support Despite Clergy Pushback

President William Ruto has vowed to continue supporting churches despite opposition from some religious leaders, including the Catholic Archbishop of Nairobi, Philip Anyolo, who recently declined his financial contributions.

Speaking at AIC Kipsitet in Kericho County, President Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to funding church projects, stating that he has supported church-building initiatives for over 30 years and will continue to do so.

“When religious leaders ask for support to complete their churches, we will give. We are a product of giving ourselves. Our salvation is a result of giving, for it is God who gave first. Through giving, the word of God reaches others,” said Ruto.

He emphasized that Christians should not shy away from contributing to God’s work and reiterated that giving is a biblical principle.

“We have no absolutely, no apology to make as we give to God.”

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot told religious leaders away from the capital not to keep quiet when others are rejecting.

“Youths lamented that fundraising should be banned you kept quiet. Since that day there has not been fundraising in churches,” he said

While responding to Philip Anyolo, Cheriuyot said the local church leaders should counter and praise the government instead of keeping quiet.

Anyolo refused to accept a Sh200,000 donation from Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during a church service, citing ethical concerns and the need to avoid political exploitation of the church.

He also returned pledges made by President Ruto, emphasizing that the Catholic Church discourages fundraisers and donations that could be used for political self-promotion.

“The Catholic Church strongly discourages the use of church events such as fundraisers and gatherings as platforms for political self-promotion. Such actions breach church directives and Kenyan law,” said Anyolo.

The archbishop’s stance is part of a broader concern over the close ties between churches and politicians in Kenya, where over 80% of the population identifies as Christian.

Three years ago, established churches in Kenya banned politicians from addressing congregations during services in exchange for donations. However, the relationship between the church and political class has remained contentious.

Earlier this year, young protesters accused churches of siding with the government during the controversial push for tax hikes, which led to nationwide protests and forced the government to withdraw the Finance Bill in July. The criticism was amplified on social media under the hashtag #OccupyChurch.

Last week, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a strongly worded statement accusing the government of over-taxation, corruption, and failing to address issues such as unemployment, healthcare, education, and human rights violations.

“Despite the calmness we are experiencing, there is a lot of anxiety, and most people are losing trust in the government,” the bishops’ statement read.

President Ruto dismissed the criticism, cautioning clergy to rely on “factual information.” Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot echoed this sentiment, accusing the church of spreading misinformation and propaganda. He called on local church leaders to counter such narratives and support the government.

In contrast, Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit defended the Catholic bishops, stating that their concerns reflected the feelings of many Kenyans. “The bishops have faithfully expressed the truth as it is on the ground,” said Ole Sapit, rejecting accusations of dishonesty against the clergy.