Ruto, Raila Finally Agree To Hold Talks

President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga have resolved to hold talks in a bid to end the political impasse.

In a statement, the opposition through National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi stated that they have agreed to set up a ten-member team.

“We have, therefore, agreed with Kenya Kwanza to establish a committee of ten, composed of five members each from Azimio La Umoja and Kenya Kwanza,” said Wandayi.

“They include four(4) members from outside Parliament; two(2) from each side. The Leaders of Majority and Minority from the National Assembly, four (4) additional Members of Parliament; two (2) from each side.”

The two sides, the MP said, reached the agreement following the intervention of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

More follows

